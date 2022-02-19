Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at BMO Capital Markets

Equities researchers at BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST) in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “market perform” rating and a $92.00 price target on the stock. BMO Capital Markets’ price objective would indicate a potential upside of 13.20% from the stock’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on MNST. Redburn Partners initiated coverage on shares of Monster Beverage in a research note on Monday, November 1st. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Monster Beverage from $108.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Monster Beverage from $115.00 to $111.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Monster Beverage from $108.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Monster Beverage currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $103.18.

MNST opened at $81.27 on Thursday. Monster Beverage has a 12 month low of $80.45 and a 12 month high of $99.89. The business has a 50-day moving average of $89.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $90.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.14.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Formidable Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Monster Beverage during the 3rd quarter valued at $846,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its position in shares of Monster Beverage by 5.4% during the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 119,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,612,000 after acquiring an additional 6,109 shares during the last quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Monster Beverage by 3.1% in the third quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 537,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,710,000 after acquiring an additional 16,386 shares in the last quarter. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Monster Beverage by 2.0% in the third quarter. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC now owns 812,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,192,000 after purchasing an additional 16,235 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mount Lucas Management LP grew its stake in Monster Beverage by 15.7% during the 2nd quarter. Mount Lucas Management LP now owns 23,276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,126,000 after purchasing an additional 3,160 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.41% of the company’s stock.

Monster Beverage Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the development, marketing, sale, and distribution of energy drink beverages and concentrates. It operates through the following segments: Monster Energy Drinks, Strategic Brands, and Other. The Monster Energy Drinks segment sells ready-to-drink packaged energy drinks to bottlers and full-service beverage distributors.

