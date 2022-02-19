Morgan Stanley Acquires 437,893 Shares of Boyd Gaming Co. (NYSE:BYD)

Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Boyd Gaming Co. (NYSE:BYD) by 40.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,523,350 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 437,893 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 1.36% of Boyd Gaming worth $96,368,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Boyd Gaming during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Boyd Gaming by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 452 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Boyd Gaming during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Boyd Gaming by 34.7% during the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 636 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP acquired a new position in Boyd Gaming in the 3rd quarter valued at $66,000. 66.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:BYD opened at $68.41 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $63.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $62.51. The company has a market cap of $7.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.81, a PEG ratio of 0.28 and a beta of 2.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.26. Boyd Gaming Co. has a fifty-two week low of $50.38 and a fifty-two week high of $72.72.

Boyd Gaming (NYSE:BYD) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.10. Boyd Gaming had a return on equity of 42.78% and a net margin of 13.77%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.46 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Boyd Gaming Co. will post 5.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This is an increase from Boyd Gaming’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Boyd Gaming from $81.00 to $78.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 29th. Raymond James raised Boyd Gaming to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Boyd Gaming from $83.00 to $82.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Boyd Gaming from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Boyd Gaming currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $82.00.

Boyd Gaming Corp. engages in the management and operation of gaming and entertainment properties. It operates through the following segments: Las Vegas Locals, Downtown Las Vegas and Midwest & South. The Las Vegas Locals segment consists of casinos that serve the resident population of the Las Vegas metropolitan area.

