Morgan Stanley Boosts Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) Price Target to $196.00

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) had its price objective upped by equities research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $194.00 to $196.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage presently has an “equal weight” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price points to a potential upside of 22.22% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on ADI. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Analog Devices from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Analog Devices from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $181.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Barclays reduced their target price on Analog Devices from $195.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Analog Devices from $190.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, Bank of America raised their target price on Analog Devices from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $199.62.

Shares of NASDAQ ADI opened at $160.36 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $84.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a current ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Analog Devices has a 1-year low of $142.25 and a 1-year high of $191.95. The business’s 50 day moving average is $167.65 and its 200-day moving average is $171.77.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The semiconductor company reported $1.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $2.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.61 billion. Analog Devices had a return on equity of 12.35% and a net margin of 15.18%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 72.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.44 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Analog Devices will post 7.53 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Vincent Roche sold 8,536 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.41, for a total value of $1,557,051.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Tunc Doluca sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total transaction of $190,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 14,236 shares of company stock worth $2,518,322 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.91% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Analog Devices during the fourth quarter worth about $476,000. EFG Asset Management North America Corp. bought a new stake in shares of Analog Devices during the 4th quarter valued at $2,220,000. Forum Financial Management LP bought a new stake in Analog Devices in the 4th quarter valued at $539,000. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Analog Devices in the 4th quarter valued at $324,000. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Analog Devices in the 4th quarter worth about $423,000. 86.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analog Devices, Inc is a global high-performance semiconductor company, which engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of integrated circuits (ICs). It produces a range of innovative products, including data converters, amplifiers and linear products, radio frequency (RF) ICs, power management products, sensors based on micro electromechanical systems (MEMS) technology and other sensors, and processing products, including DSP and other processors.

