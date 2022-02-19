Morgan Stanley Has $90.51 Million Stock Holdings in Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:LIT)

Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:LIT) by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,104,313 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 46,612 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 1.79% of Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF worth $90,510,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Strategic Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Hudock Inc. boosted its holdings in Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF by 86.4% in the third quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 369 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $34,000. Context Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Montag A & Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF by 45.0% in the third quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 548 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:LIT opened at $74.61 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $80.94 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $84.89. Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF has a 52-week low of $54.88 and a 52-week high of $97.13.

Global X Lithium ETF (the Fund) seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Solactive Global Lithium Index (the Index). The Index is free float adjusted, liquidity tested and market capitalization-weighted index that is designed to measure broad based equity market performance of global companies involved in the lithium industry, as defined by Structured Solutions AG.

