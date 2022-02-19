Morgan Stanley Has $94 Million Stock Position in BlackRock Capital Allocation Trust (NYSE:BCAT)

Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in BlackRock Capital Allocation Trust (NYSE:BCAT) by 0.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,653,353 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 698 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 4.14% of BlackRock Capital Allocation Trust worth $93,998,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in BlackRock Capital Allocation Trust during the second quarter worth about $71,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. bought a new position in BlackRock Capital Allocation Trust during the third quarter worth about $201,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in BlackRock Capital Allocation Trust by 305.5% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 41,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $911,000 after acquiring an additional 31,372 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in BlackRock Capital Allocation Trust by 2.0% during the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 52,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,063,000 after acquiring an additional 1,028 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of BlackRock Capital Allocation Trust by 44.4% in the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 66,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,347,000 after purchasing an additional 20,499 shares during the period.
NYSE:BCAT opened at $17.19 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.84. BlackRock Capital Allocation Trust has a 52-week low of $17.05 and a 52-week high of $22.77.
BlackRock Capital Allocation Trust Company Profile
