Morgan Stanley Raises Stock Holdings in W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC)

Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC) by 12.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,263,319 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 139,292 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.68% of W. P. Carey worth $92,273,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its stake in W. P. Carey by 13.1% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 32,451 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,421,000 after purchasing an additional 3,765 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of W. P. Carey by 1.6% during the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 14,323 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,069,000 after buying an additional 220 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH purchased a new stake in shares of W. P. Carey during the second quarter worth approximately $1,657,000. MML Investors Services LLC increased its stake in shares of W. P. Carey by 28.2% during the second quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 45,711 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,411,000 after buying an additional 10,063 shares during the period. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of W. P. Carey by 12.6% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 133,285 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $9,945,000 after buying an additional 14,950 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.73% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on WPC shares. Bank of America upgraded shares of W. P. Carey from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of W. P. Carey from $89.00 to $87.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of W. P. Carey from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $86.50.

WPC stock opened at $76.36 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $14.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.04, a PEG ratio of 4.99 and a beta of 0.74. W. P. Carey Inc. has a twelve month low of $66.12 and a twelve month high of $83.19. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $78.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $77.80. The company has a current ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st were issued a $1.055 dividend. This is an increase from W. P. Carey’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. This represents a $4.22 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 30th. W. P. Carey’s dividend payout ratio is presently 171.54%.

W.P. Carey, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It operates through two segment: Real Estate Ownership and Investment Management. The Real Estate Ownership segment owns and invests in commercial real estate properties. The Investment Management segment structures and negotiates investments and debt placement transactions for the real estate investment trusts, and manages portfolios of real estate investments.

