Morgan Stanley Sells 24,047 Shares of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:MGC)

Morgan Stanley reduced its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:MGC) by 4.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 562,285 shares of the company’s stock after selling 24,047 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 2.10% of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF worth $85,687,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in MGC. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF by 14.5% in the third quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 12,119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,846,000 after acquiring an additional 1,538 shares during the period. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF by 18.7% in the third quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 190,821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,079,000 after acquiring an additional 30,034 shares during the period. BancorpSouth Bank lifted its holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF by 4.2% in the third quarter. BancorpSouth Bank now owns 469,754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,586,000 after acquiring an additional 18,846 shares during the period. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF in the third quarter valued at about $393,000. Finally, UMA Financial Services Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF by 8.4% in the third quarter. UMA Financial Services Inc. now owns 16,869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,674,000 after acquiring an additional 1,312 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA MGC opened at $152.73 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $161.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $160.88. Vanguard Mega Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $131.85 and a 52 week high of $170.00.

