MorphoSys (NASDAQ:MOR) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $7.05

MorphoSys AG (NASDAQ:MOR)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $7.05 and last traded at $7.05, with a volume of 732 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $7.32.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on MOR. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of MorphoSys from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $22.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of MorphoSys from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, JMP Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 price target on shares of MorphoSys in a research note on Monday, December 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, MorphoSys has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.07.

Get MorphoSys alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 5.00 and a quick ratio of 4.95. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.74. The company has a market capitalization of $921.53 million, a PE ratio of -5.10 and a beta of 1.03.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of MorphoSys by 79.3% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 4,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 2,164 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in shares of MorphoSys by 600.0% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 3,696 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of MorphoSys by 993.6% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 8,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after acquiring an additional 7,303 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MorphoSys in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $175,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of MorphoSys in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $199,000. 1.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MorphoSys Company Profile (NASDAQ:MOR)

MorphoSys AG engages in the development of antibodies for therapeutic, diagnostics, and research applications. It operates through the Proprietary Development and Partnered Discovery segments. The Proprietary Development segment combines proprietary research and development of therapeutic compounds. The Partnered Discovery segment offers technologies to make human antibody-based therapeutics on behalf of partners in the pharmaceutical industry.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for MorphoSys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MorphoSys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.