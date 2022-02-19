MRC Global (NYSE:MRC) Sees Strong Trading Volume

MRC Global Inc. (NYSE:MRC) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Thursday . 19,129 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 97% from the previous session’s volume of 678,396 shares.The stock last traded at $9.43 and had previously closed at $8.71.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on MRC. Zacks Investment Research raised MRC Global from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $8.75 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. StockNews.com raised MRC Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Susquehanna upped their target price on MRC Global from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares upped their target price on MRC Global from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.94.

The stock has a market capitalization of $796.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.96 and a beta of 2.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 2.15. The business has a 50-day moving average of $7.56 and a 200-day moving average of $7.87.

MRC Global (NYSE:MRC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 14th. The oil and gas company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.17. MRC Global had a positive return on equity of 8.22% and a negative net margin of 0.75%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.05) earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that MRC Global Inc. will post 0.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MRC. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of MRC Global during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Amundi purchased a new position in shares of MRC Global during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $96,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of MRC Global by 66.8% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 10,323 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 4,133 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new position in shares of MRC Global during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $106,000. Finally, Pinz Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of MRC Global during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $112,000. 86.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MRC Global, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the distribution of pipes, valves, fittings, and other infrastructure products and services to the energy industry. Its products include Carbon Steel Pipe, Carbon Steel Fittings & Flanges, Valves, Valve Automation, Stainless & Alloy Pipe, Mill Supplies & Safety and ValveWatch.

