MTU Aero Engines (ETR:MTX) Given a €220.00 Price Target by JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €220.00 ($250.00) target price on MTU Aero Engines (ETR:MTX) in a report published on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on MTX. Hauck Aufhäuser La… set a €189.00 ($214.77) price target on MTU Aero Engines in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Barclays set a €240.00 ($272.73) price objective on MTU Aero Engines in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Warburg Research set a €200.00 ($227.27) price objective on MTU Aero Engines in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €221.00 ($251.14) price objective on MTU Aero Engines in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €225.00 ($255.68) price objective on MTU Aero Engines in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, MTU Aero Engines currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of €211.31 ($240.13).

Shares of MTX opened at €208.00 ($236.36) on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 53.71, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 0.94. MTU Aero Engines has a one year low of €161.55 ($183.58) and a one year high of €224.90 ($255.57). The firm has a market capitalization of $11.07 billion and a P/E ratio of 94.40. The business has a fifty day moving average of €186.69 and a 200 day moving average of €190.95.

MTU Aero Engines AG, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and supports commercial and military engines modules, and components in Germany, other European countries, North America, Asia, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Commercial and Military Engine Business; and Commercial Maintenance Business.

