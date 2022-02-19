MTY Food Group (OTCMKTS:MTYFF) Price Target Cut to C$60.00 by Analysts at Scotiabank

MTY Food Group (OTCMKTS:MTYFF) had its target price reduced by Scotiabank from C$71.00 to C$60.00 in a research report report published on Friday, The Fly reports.

Separately, TD Securities reduced their price target on shares of MTY Food Group from C$70.00 to C$62.00 in a report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, MTY Food Group has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $68.33.

Shares of OTCMKTS:MTYFF opened at $41.92 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $44.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $48.99. MTY Food Group has a 12 month low of $37.88 and a 12 month high of $56.55.

MTY Food Group, Inc engages in the franchise and operation of causal dining restaurants. It operates through the Canada and USA and International segments. The firm’s brands includes Au Vieux Duluth Express, Chick ‘n’ Chick, Cultures, Franx Supreme, Koryo Korea, Koya Japan, Burger, Panini, TacoTime, Tandori Cuisine Indian, TiKi-MiNG, Tutti Frutti, Vie&nam, Villa Madina Mediterranean Cuisine, Country Style, Croissant Plus, Jugo Juice, KiMoCHi, Sub, Buns Master, La Crémière, Sukiyaki, Sushi shop, TCBY Canada, Thai Express, and Valentine.

