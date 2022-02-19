MTY Food Group (TSE:MTY) Price Target Cut to C$68.00 by Analysts at Raymond James

MTY Food Group (TSE:MTY) had its price objective cut by Raymond James from C$73.00 to C$68.00 in a research note published on Friday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. They currently have a market perform rating on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for MTY Food Group’s FY2022 earnings at $3.88 EPS.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on MTY Food Group from C$62.00 to C$66.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research report on Friday. TD Securities dropped their price target on MTY Food Group from C$70.00 to C$62.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Friday. National Bankshares dropped their price target on MTY Food Group from C$75.00 to C$70.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Finally, CIBC dropped their price target on MTY Food Group from C$84.00 to C$76.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of C$70.00.

Get MTY Food Group alerts:

Shares of MTY opened at C$53.41 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 143.72, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.63. MTY Food Group has a one year low of C$47.52 and a one year high of C$72.10. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.32 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.32. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$56.96 and a 200 day moving average price of C$62.06.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 15th were paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. This is a positive change from MTY Food Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 2nd. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.57%. MTY Food Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 5.65%.

MTY Food Group Company Profile

MTY Food Group Inc franchises and operates quick service, fast casual, and casual dining restaurants in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company franchises and operates corporate-owned locations in the quick service restaurant and casual dining segments of the restaurant industry; and sells retail products under a multitude of banners.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for MTY Food Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MTY Food Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.