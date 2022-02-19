Mustang Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:MBIO) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.20 Per Share

Analysts expect that Mustang Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:MBIO) will announce ($0.20) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have made estimates for Mustang Bio’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.21) to ($0.18). Mustang Bio posted earnings per share of ($0.32) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 37.5%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, March 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Mustang Bio will report full year earnings of ($0.74) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.75) to ($0.72). For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of ($0.80) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.91) to ($0.71). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Mustang Bio.

MBIO has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Mustang Bio in a report on Monday, November 15th. B. Riley lowered their target price on Mustang Bio from $13.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 24th. BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $11.00 target price on shares of Mustang Bio in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $7.00 target price on shares of Mustang Bio in a report on Friday, December 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Mustang Bio from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $6.75.

Shares of MBIO opened at $0.88 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $82.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.03 and a beta of 1.64. The business has a 50-day moving average of $1.43 and a 200-day moving average of $2.14. Mustang Bio has a 1 year low of $0.86 and a 1 year high of $4.20.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Mustang Bio by 50.8% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,485,959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,893,000 after buying an additional 1,511,887 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Mustang Bio by 23.9% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,937,806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,395,000 after buying an additional 952,884 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP boosted its position in shares of Mustang Bio by 135.3% during the fourth quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 1,318,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,189,000 after buying an additional 758,185 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Mustang Bio by 144.7% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,192,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,980,000 after buying an additional 705,230 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Mustang Bio by 74.6% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,475,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,898,000 after buying an additional 630,210 shares during the last quarter. 28.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Mustang Bio

Mustang Bio, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company that focuses on the development and commercialization of a broad range of proprietary chimeric antigen receptor engineered T cell (CAR T) immunotherapies and gene therapies. It develops CAR T and CRISPR/Cas9-enhanced CAR T therapies across multiple cancers, as well as lentiviral gene therapy for XSCID.

