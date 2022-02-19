Nabors Industries Ltd. (NYSE:NBR) Expected to Post Earnings of -$10.63 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that Nabors Industries Ltd. (NYSE:NBR) will report earnings per share of ($10.63) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Nabors Industries’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($13.49) and the highest is ($8.20). Nabors Industries posted earnings of ($20.16) per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 47.3%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, April 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Nabors Industries will report full year earnings of ($31.22) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($36.97) to ($24.11). For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of ($17.05) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($21.28) to ($9.68). Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Nabors Industries.

Nabors Industries (NYSE:NBR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The oil and gas company reported ($14.60) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($10.99) by ($3.61). Nabors Industries had a negative return on equity of 51.87% and a negative net margin of 29.33%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($23.82) earnings per share.

A number of analysts have commented on NBR shares. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Nabors Industries in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Nabors Industries from $87.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Nabors Industries from $75.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Nabors Industries presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $106.25.

NBR traded down $3.00 during trading on Friday, reaching $126.28. 111,199 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 154,432. The company has a quick ratio of 2.30, a current ratio of 2.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion, a PE ratio of -1.60 and a beta of 3.39. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $102.91 and its 200 day moving average is $94.51. Nabors Industries has a 12 month low of $65.58 and a 12 month high of $135.21.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NBR. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in shares of Nabors Industries during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new position in shares of Nabors Industries during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Nabors Industries during the 2nd quarter worth about $53,000. PSI Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Nabors Industries during the 3rd quarter worth about $56,000. Finally, US Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Nabors Industries during the 3rd quarter worth about $110,000. 76.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Nabors Industries

Nabors Industries Ltd. engages in the provision of platform work over and drilling rigs. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Drilling, Canada Drilling, International Drilling, Drilling Solutions, and Rig Technologies. The U.S. Drilling segment includes land drilling activities in the lower 48 states and Alaska, as well as offshore operations in the Gulf of Mexico.

