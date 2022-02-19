NantHealth (NASDAQ:NH) vs. CompuMed (OTCMKTS:CMPD) Head to Head Comparison

CompuMed (OTCMKTS:CMPD) and NantHealth (NASDAQ:NH) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, dividends, risk, earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations and valuation.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for CompuMed and NantHealth, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score CompuMed 0 0 0 0 N/A NantHealth 0 0 1 0 3.00

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares CompuMed and NantHealth’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CompuMed $6.32 million 2.01 $1.07 million N/A N/A NantHealth $73.17 million 1.22 -$56.33 million ($0.54) -1.43

CompuMed has higher earnings, but lower revenue than NantHealth.

Volatility & Risk

CompuMed has a beta of 1.48, suggesting that its share price is 48% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, NantHealth has a beta of 1.75, suggesting that its share price is 75% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares CompuMed and NantHealth’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CompuMed 15.18% 35.07% 21.19% NantHealth -94.48% N/A -19.05%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

5.3% of NantHealth shares are held by institutional investors. 22.0% of CompuMed shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 61.1% of NantHealth shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

CompuMed Company Profile

CompuMed, Inc. engages in the provision of enterprise telemedicine solutions. It specializes in telecardiology, teleradiology, osteoporosis and mobile diagnostics. The company was founded by Robert Stuckelman in 1973 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, CA.

NantHealth Company Profile

NantHealth, Inc. is an evidence-based, personalized healthcare company, which engages in the provision of treatment for critical diseases such as cancer. Its solutions include empower treatment decisions; improve patient outcomes; validate treatment options; enable high-quality care; lower costs; ensure appropriate reimbursement; and streamline implementation and deployment. The company was founded by Patrick Soon-Shiong in July 2010 and is headquartered in Culver City, CA.

