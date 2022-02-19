Natalie Glance Sells 543 Shares of Duolingo Inc (NYSE:DUOL) Stock

Duolingo Inc (NYSE:DUOL) SVP Natalie Glance sold 543 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.01, for a total transaction of $53,219.43. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.
NYSE DUOL opened at $91.00 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 6.05, a current ratio of 6.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company has a fifty day moving average of $98.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $131.64. Duolingo Inc has a 52 week low of $78.05 and a 52 week high of $204.99.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. KPCB DGF Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Duolingo during the third quarter valued at $430,353,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its stake in Duolingo by 63.2% in the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 2,065,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $219,201,000 after acquiring an additional 800,331 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley purchased a new stake in Duolingo in the third quarter worth about $147,150,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in Duolingo in the third quarter worth about $62,484,000. Finally, Temasek Holdings Private Ltd purchased a new stake in Duolingo in the third quarter worth about $49,908,000. 34.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Duolingo
Duolingo Inc provides mobile language learning platform. Duolingo Inc is based in PITTSBURGH.
