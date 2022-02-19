National Asset Management Inc. Boosts Position in American Express (NYSE:AXP)

National Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 4.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 26,665 shares of the payment services company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,161 shares during the quarter. National Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in American Express were worth $4,468,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of American Express by 0.7% in the third quarter. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC now owns 7,467 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $1,251,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of American Express by 1.7% in the third quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,373 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $565,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. lifted its position in shares of American Express by 6.1% in the third quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 1,015 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $170,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Beaumont Asset Management L.L.C. lifted its position in shares of American Express by 1.5% in the third quarter. Beaumont Asset Management L.L.C. now owns 4,057 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $679,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC lifted its position in shares of American Express by 30.8% in the third quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 255 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.98% of the company’s stock.

Get American Express alerts:

Several analysts have recently issued reports on AXP shares. Bank of America upgraded American Express from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $204.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded American Express from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $190.00 to $215.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Barclays increased their target price on American Express from $182.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on American Express from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on American Express from $215.00 to $198.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $192.12.

In related news, CEO Stephen J. Squeri sold 267,656 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.60, for a total value of $47,803,361.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, EVP Quinn Jessica Lieberman sold 1,804 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.42, for a total value of $345,321.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 466,271 shares of company stock valued at $85,562,348. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:AXP opened at $194.88 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.59. American Express has a 12 month low of $129.49 and a 12 month high of $199.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $147.98 billion, a PE ratio of 19.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.16. The business has a 50-day moving average of $174.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $170.95.

American Express (NYSE:AXP) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The payment services company reported $2.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.87 by $0.31. American Express had a return on equity of 33.20% and a net margin of 18.92%. The business had revenue of $12.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.55 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.76 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that American Express will post 9.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 7th were paid a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 6th. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.88%. American Express’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 17.22%.

American Express Company Profile

American Express Co engages in the provision of charge and credit card products and travel-related services. It operates through the following segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, Global Merchant and Network Services, and Corporate and Other. The Global Consumer Services Group segment issues a wide range of proprietary consumer cards globally.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for American Express Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Express and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.