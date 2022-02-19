National Asset Management Inc. Purchases 4,571 Shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

National Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 10.7% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 47,172 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,571 shares during the period. National Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Chevron were worth $4,787,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Eagle Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Chevron by 3.1% during the second quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC now owns 34,480 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,611,000 after purchasing an additional 1,047 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its position in Chevron by 12.8% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 356,564 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $37,347,000 after buying an additional 40,467 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its position in Chevron by 94.3% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 617,569 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $64,685,000 after buying an additional 299,736 shares in the last quarter. Aureus Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chevron during the second quarter worth $1,266,000. Finally, Cambridge Trust Co. increased its stake in Chevron by 0.5% in the second quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 104,092 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $10,903,000 after purchasing an additional 497 shares in the last quarter. 65.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CVX. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $155.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Chevron from $140.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Chevron in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Chevron from $146.00 to $142.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Chevron from $155.00 to $166.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $132.00.

In other news, VP Rhonda J. Morris sold 9,400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.06, for a total value of $1,072,164.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CEO Michael K. Wirth sold 90,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.81, for a total transaction of $12,312,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 636,765 shares of company stock worth $84,153,866 in the last ninety days. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Chevron stock opened at $133.42 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $126.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $113.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $257.19 billion, a PE ratio of 16.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.18. Chevron Co. has a 1-year low of $92.86 and a 1-year high of $139.44.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last posted its earnings results on Friday, January 28th. The oil and gas company reported $2.56 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.13 by ($0.57). The firm had revenue of $48.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $45.22 billion. Chevron had a return on equity of 11.62% and a net margin of 9.62%. The business’s revenue was up 91.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.01) EPS. Research analysts forecast that Chevron Co. will post 11.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 16th will be issued a dividend of $1.42 per share. This represents a $5.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.26%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 15th. This is a positive change from Chevron’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.34. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is 69.78%.

Chevron Company Profile

Chevron Corp. engages in the provision of administrative, financial management, and technology support for energy and chemical operations. It operates through the Upstream and Downstream segments. The Upstream segment consists of the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas, the liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas, the transporting of crude oil by major international oil export pipelines, the processing, transporting, storage, and marketing of natural gas, and a gas-to-liquids plant.

