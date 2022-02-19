National Asset Management Inc. Reduces Holdings in Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. (NYSE:KL)

National Asset Management Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. (NYSE:KL) by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 118,949 shares of the company’s stock after selling 716 shares during the quarter. National Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Kirkland Lake Gold were worth $4,948,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Private Ocean LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kirkland Lake Gold during the third quarter valued at $29,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Kirkland Lake Gold during the third quarter valued at $111,000. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kirkland Lake Gold during the second quarter valued at $121,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kirkland Lake Gold during the third quarter valued at $174,000. Finally, Country Club Trust Company n.a. bought a new stake in shares of Kirkland Lake Gold in the third quarter valued at about $249,000. 51.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Kirkland Lake Gold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, January 21st. Scotiabank decreased their price objective on Kirkland Lake Gold from C$61.00 to C$52.25 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, National Bank Financial lifted their price objective on Kirkland Lake Gold from C$55.50 to C$56.00 in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $57.75.

Shares of Kirkland Lake Gold stock opened at $38.92 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $10.26 billion, a PE ratio of 11.76, a P/E/G ratio of 3.93 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $39.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $41.09. Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. has a one year low of $31.72 and a one year high of $46.98.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st were issued a $0.188 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 30th. This is an increase from Kirkland Lake Gold’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. This represents a $0.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.93%. Kirkland Lake Gold’s payout ratio is currently 22.66%.

Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. engages in the mining, development, and exploration of gold properties. The firms projects include Holt Mine, Macassa Mine, and Detour Lake Mine. The company was founded on June 29, 1983 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

