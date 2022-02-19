National Bank Financial Analysts Lower Earnings Estimates for Kinross Gold Co. (NYSE:KGC)

Kinross Gold Co. (NYSE:KGC) (TSE:K) – Stock analysts at National Bank Financial dropped their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Kinross Gold in a research report issued on Monday, February 14th. National Bank Financial analyst M. Parkin now forecasts that the mining company will post earnings per share of $0.66 for the year, down from their prior forecast of $0.68.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Kinross Gold in a research note on Friday, January 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $11.50 target price for the company. CSFB set a $7.00 price target on shares of Kinross Gold and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. TD Securities lowered their price target on shares of Kinross Gold from $10.00 to $8.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada set a $6.50 target price on shares of Kinross Gold and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Kinross Gold from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $7.25 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, November 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Kinross Gold presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.38.

Shares of NYSE:KGC opened at $5.82 on Thursday. Kinross Gold has a 52-week low of $4.90 and a 52-week high of $8.34. The company has a market capitalization of $7.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.24 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 2.54.

Kinross Gold (NYSE:KGC) (TSE:K) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The mining company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.02. Kinross Gold had a net margin of 5.93% and a return on equity of 7.96%. The company had revenue of $879.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $927.06 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.27 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 26.4% on a year-over-year basis.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 9th will be paid a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 8th. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.06%. Kinross Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 70.59%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in Kinross Gold by 7.1% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 28,430 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $180,000 after buying an additional 1,876 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC boosted its position in Kinross Gold by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 38,564 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $225,000 after buying an additional 1,941 shares in the last quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC boosted its position in Kinross Gold by 7.6% in the third quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC now owns 28,264 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $151,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its position in Kinross Gold by 28.6% in the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 9,000 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mufg Securities Canada LTD. lifted its holdings in shares of Kinross Gold by 0.4% during the third quarter. Mufg Securities Canada LTD. now owns 673,988 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $3,620,000 after purchasing an additional 2,669 shares during the period. 57.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Kinross Gold Corp. operates as an exploration company. It engages in the production, acquisition, exploration and development of gold bearing properties in Canada, United States, the Russian Federation, Brazil, Ecuador, Chile, Ghana and Mauritania. The products are gold and silver produced in the form of dore.

