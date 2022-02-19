National HealthCare (NYSEAMERICAN:NHC) Downgraded by TheStreet to “C+”

TheStreet lowered shares of National HealthCare (NYSEAMERICAN:NHC) from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note released on Wednesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

NYSEAMERICAN NHC opened at $63.96 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a market cap of $986.46 million, a P/E ratio of 6.56 and a beta of 0.27. National HealthCare has a 1 year low of $61.98 and a 1 year high of $79.73.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st will be paid a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.44%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. National HealthCare’s payout ratio is 22.56%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ellsworth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in National HealthCare by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. Ellsworth Advisors LLC now owns 6,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $460,000 after purchasing an additional 324 shares during the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new position in shares of National HealthCare during the second quarter valued at $209,000. Invenomic Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of National HealthCare during the second quarter valued at $1,158,000. Barclays PLC raised its stake in shares of National HealthCare by 84.3% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 10,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $739,000 after acquiring an additional 4,834 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ziegler Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of National HealthCare by 23.9% during the third quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 28,754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,012,000 after acquiring an additional 5,542 shares during the last quarter. 45.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About National HealthCare

National HealthCare Corp. engages in the provision of nursing facilities, assisted living facilities, independent living facilities and homecare programs. It provides sub and post-acute nursing care, intermediate nursing care, rehabilitative care, senior living services and home health care services.

