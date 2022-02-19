National HealthCare (NYSEAMERICAN:NHC) Downgraded by TheStreet to “C+”

TheStreet lowered shares of National HealthCare (NYSEAMERICAN:NHC) from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note released on Wednesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.
NYSEAMERICAN NHC opened at $63.96 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a market cap of $986.46 million, a P/E ratio of 6.56 and a beta of 0.27. National HealthCare has a 1 year low of $61.98 and a 1 year high of $79.73.
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st will be paid a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.44%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. National HealthCare’s payout ratio is 22.56%.
About National HealthCare
National HealthCare Corp. engages in the provision of nursing facilities, assisted living facilities, independent living facilities and homecare programs. It provides sub and post-acute nursing care, intermediate nursing care, rehabilitative care, senior living services and home health care services.
