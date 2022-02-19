Natural Gas Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:NGS) Short Interest Update

Natural Gas Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:NGS) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 43,600 shares, a decline of 21.9% from the January 15th total of 55,800 shares. Currently, 0.4% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 28,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.5 days.
NGS has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Maxim Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 price target on shares of Natural Gas Services Group in a research report on Friday, November 12th. TheStreet cut Natural Gas Services Group from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Natural Gas Services Group in a research note on Monday, February 14th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.
Shares of NGS opened at $11.70 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $152.56 million, a PE ratio of -28.54 and a beta of 1.92. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.68. Natural Gas Services Group has a 1-year low of $8.50 and a 1-year high of $12.97.
Natural Gas Services Group Company Profile
Natural Gas Services Group, Inc engages in the provision of natural gas compression equipment and services to energy industry. It offers compressor rental services, compressor engineered products, compressor design and sales, compressor rebuild and exchange, compressor parts, WellMaker compressors, CiP compressors, and flare systems.
