Nautilus, Inc. (NYSE:NLS) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Nautilus, Inc. (NYSE:NLS) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,810,000 shares, a decline of 15.9% from the January 15th total of 3,340,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 936,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.0 days. Currently, 9.3% of the company’s shares are sold short.

NLS has been the topic of a number of research reports. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Nautilus from $23.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Craig Hallum raised shares of Nautilus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their target price for the company from $10.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. StockNews.com raised shares of Nautilus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Nautilus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Lake Street Capital cut their target price on shares of Nautilus from $29.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $14.30.

NYSE:NLS traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $5.11. 474,677 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 850,742. Nautilus has a one year low of $4.52 and a one year high of $30.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $5.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.53. The company has a market cap of $159.68 million, a PE ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.61.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of NLS. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in Nautilus by 107.1% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,088 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 2,114 shares in the last quarter. PDT Partners LLC bought a new stake in Nautilus during the fourth quarter worth about $66,000. Signify Wealth bought a new stake in Nautilus during the fourth quarter worth about $70,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC bought a new stake in Nautilus during the fourth quarter worth about $74,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Nautilus during the fourth quarter worth about $83,000. 60.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Nautilus

Nautilus, Inc engages in the provision of fitness products. It operates through the Direct and Retail segments. The Direct segment offers products directly to consumers through direct advertising, catalogs and the Internet. The Retail segment retails products through a network of independent retail companies with stores located in the United States and Canada, as well as Internet-based merchandising.

