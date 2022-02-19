Needham & Company LLC Begins Coverage on Navitas Semiconductor (NASDAQ:NVTS)

Equities research analysts at Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of Navitas Semiconductor (NASDAQ:NVTS) in a report released on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price target suggests a potential upside of 68.95% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Navitas Semiconductor in a research note on Monday, November 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $24.00 target price for the company. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on Navitas Semiconductor in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $22.00 target price for the company. Craig Hallum upped their target price on Navitas Semiconductor from $14.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Bank of America assumed coverage on Navitas Semiconductor in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Navitas Semiconductor from $22.00 to $16.00 in a report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.67.

NASDAQ:NVTS opened at $9.47 on Thursday. Navitas Semiconductor has a 1 year low of $8.56 and a 1 year high of $22.19. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.44.

Navitas Semiconductor (NASDAQ:NVTS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07). On average, research analysts expect that Navitas Semiconductor will post -0.65 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new position in shares of Navitas Semiconductor during the 4th quarter valued at about $66,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Navitas Semiconductor during the 4th quarter valued at about $68,000. Teramo Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Navitas Semiconductor during the 4th quarter valued at about $170,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Navitas Semiconductor during the 4th quarter valued at about $173,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Navitas Semiconductor during the 4th quarter valued at about $183,000. 18.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Navitas Semiconductor Company Profile

Navitas Semiconductor is involved in GaN power IC’s industry. Navitas Semiconductor, formerly known as Live Oak Acquisition Corp. II, is based in EL SEGUNDO, Calif.

