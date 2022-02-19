Needham & Company LLC Increases Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) Price Target to $172.00

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) had its target price boosted by investment analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $166.00 to $172.00 in a report issued on Thursday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock. Needham & Company LLC’s target price suggests a potential upside of 28.98% from the stock’s previous close.

AMAT has been the topic of several other research reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. B. Riley lowered their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $195.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 14th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, KeyCorp started coverage on shares of Applied Materials in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. They set a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $169.60.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMAT opened at $133.35 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 2.54 and a quick ratio of 1.86. Applied Materials has a 1-year low of $105.50 and a 1-year high of $167.06. The company has a market capitalization of $118.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.41. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $146.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $141.99.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.85 by $0.04. Applied Materials had a net margin of 27.10% and a return on equity of 55.38%. The business had revenue of $6.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.16 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.39 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Applied Materials will post 8.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Gary E. Dickerson sold 300,000 shares of Applied Materials stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.79, for a total transaction of $45,837,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.37% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of AMAT. Vulcan Value Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Applied Materials during the 2nd quarter worth about $437,398,000. Amundi acquired a new stake in shares of Applied Materials during the 2nd quarter worth about $401,644,000. Capital International Investors increased its position in shares of Applied Materials by 10.5% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 23,268,369 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $3,661,525,000 after purchasing an additional 2,209,223 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Applied Materials by 13.1% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 16,953,802 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $2,177,497,000 after purchasing an additional 1,958,477 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Coatue Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Applied Materials during the 4th quarter worth about $297,284,000. 77.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services and software to the semiconductor, display and related industries. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display & Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment includes semiconductor capital equipment for etch, rapid thermal processing, deposition, chemical mechanical planarization, metrology and inspection, wafer packaging, and ion implantation.

