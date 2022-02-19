Nerdwallet Inc (NASDAQ:NRDS) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Nerdwallet Inc (NASDAQ:NRDS) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $31.14.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on NRDS shares. William Blair started coverage on shares of Nerdwallet in a research note on Monday, November 29th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Truist Financial assumed coverage on shares of Nerdwallet in a research report on Monday, November 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. Barclays started coverage on shares of Nerdwallet in a report on Monday, November 29th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $29.00 price objective on the stock. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Nerdwallet in a research note on Monday, November 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp started coverage on shares of Nerdwallet in a research note on Monday, November 29th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock.

Get Nerdwallet alerts:

Shares of Nerdwallet stock traded down $0.44 during trading on Friday, hitting $11.79. 404,287 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 264,158. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $14.40. Nerdwallet has a fifty-two week low of $11.77 and a fifty-two week high of $34.44.

In other news, CMO Kelly Gillease sold 2,420 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.99, for a total transaction of $38,695.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NRDS. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Nerdwallet during the 4th quarter worth approximately $84,000. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new position in shares of Nerdwallet in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $109,000. State of Tennessee Treasury Department acquired a new position in shares of Nerdwallet in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $146,000. SG3 Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nerdwallet in the fourth quarter worth $156,000. Finally, Woodline Partners LP bought a new stake in shares of Nerdwallet in the fourth quarter worth $156,000.

Nerdwallet Company Profile

NerdWallet Inc provides consumers with financial information. NerdWallet Inc is based in NEW YORK.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Nerdwallet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nerdwallet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.