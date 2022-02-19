Nerdwallet Inc (NASDAQ:NRDS) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Nerdwallet Inc (NASDAQ:NRDS) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $31.14.
Several analysts have recently issued reports on NRDS shares. William Blair started coverage on shares of Nerdwallet in a research note on Monday, November 29th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Truist Financial assumed coverage on shares of Nerdwallet in a research report on Monday, November 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. Barclays started coverage on shares of Nerdwallet in a report on Monday, November 29th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $29.00 price objective on the stock. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Nerdwallet in a research note on Monday, November 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp started coverage on shares of Nerdwallet in a research note on Monday, November 29th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock.
Shares of Nerdwallet stock traded down $0.44 during trading on Friday, hitting $11.79. 404,287 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 264,158. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $14.40. Nerdwallet has a fifty-two week low of $11.77 and a fifty-two week high of $34.44.
A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NRDS. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Nerdwallet during the 4th quarter worth approximately $84,000. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new position in shares of Nerdwallet in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $109,000. State of Tennessee Treasury Department acquired a new position in shares of Nerdwallet in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $146,000. SG3 Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nerdwallet in the fourth quarter worth $156,000. Finally, Woodline Partners LP bought a new stake in shares of Nerdwallet in the fourth quarter worth $156,000.
Nerdwallet Company Profile
NerdWallet Inc provides consumers with financial information. NerdWallet Inc is based in NEW YORK.
