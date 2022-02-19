Nestree Price Tops $0.0054 on Major Exchanges (EGG)

Nestree (CURRENCY:EGG) traded 2.8% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on February 19th. One Nestree coin can now be bought for $0.0054 or 0.00000014 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Nestree has traded down 3.5% against the US dollar. Nestree has a total market capitalization of $12.74 million and approximately $661,758.00 worth of Nestree was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $39,774.85 or 0.99881109 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.51 or 0.00066564 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00001432 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.54 or 0.00003864 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 11.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.71 or 0.00024381 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00002310 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002505 BTC.

Offshift (XFT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $8.01 or 0.00020108 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Reflexer Ungovernance Token (FLX) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $141.13 or 0.00354412 BTC.

About Nestree

EGG is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on April 10th, 2015. Nestree’s total supply is 2,994,901,340 coins and its circulating supply is 2,355,880,474 coins. The official website for Nestree is www.nestree.io . The official message board for Nestree is medium.com/nestree . Nestree’s official Twitter account is @nestree_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

