Neuberger Berman Group LLC Has $1.59 Million Position in Bruker Co. (NASDAQ:BRKR)

Neuberger Berman Group LLC reduced its stake in shares of Bruker Co. (NASDAQ:BRKR) by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,946 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 234 shares during the quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC’s holdings in Bruker were worth $1,590,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in shares of Bruker by 63.4% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 848 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 329 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Bruker by 24.7% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 900 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 178 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Bruker by 44.6% during the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,122 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $88,000 after buying an additional 346 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Bruker by 258.8% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,471 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $115,000 after buying an additional 1,061 shares during the period. Finally, C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Bruker during the 3rd quarter valued at about $131,000. Institutional investors own 73.85% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ BRKR opened at $68.84 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.82, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.31. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $73.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $79.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 2.63. Bruker Co. has a 52 week low of $56.93 and a 52 week high of $92.35.

Bruker (NASDAQ:BRKR) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 11th. The medical research company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $683.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $661.73 million. Bruker had a return on equity of 30.77% and a net margin of 11.46%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.58 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Bruker Co. will post 2.31 EPS for the current year.

BRKR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on Bruker from $84.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 14th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Bruker from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Bruker from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Sunday, February 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $83.17.

In other Bruker news, VP Mark Munch sold 21,210 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.47, for a total transaction of $1,685,558.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Marc A. Kastner sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.86, for a total value of $768,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 26.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Bruker Corp. engages in the development, manufacture, and distribution of scientific instruments, and analytical and diagnostic solutions that enable customers to explore life and materials at microscopic, molecular, and cellular levels. It operates through the following segments: Bruker Scientific Instruments (BSI) Life Science, BSI Nano, and Bruker Energy and Supercon Technologies (BEST).

