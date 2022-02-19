Neuberger Berman Group LLC Has $2.18 Million Position in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCN)

Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCN) by 2.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 100,606 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,302 shares during the quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC owned 0.10% of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF worth $2,180,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF during the third quarter worth about $145,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF during the third quarter worth about $250,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF during the third quarter worth about $263,000. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV bought a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $273,000. Finally, Legacy Private Trust Co. grew its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF by 21.2% in the third quarter. Legacy Private Trust Co. now owns 12,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $278,000 after purchasing an additional 2,240 shares in the last quarter.

Get Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

BSCN stock opened at $21.26 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $21.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.55. Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $21.23 and a twelve month high of $21.88.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 21st were paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 20th.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.