Neuberger Berman Group LLC Makes New Investment in DoorDash, Inc. (NYSE:DASH)

Neuberger Berman Group LLC purchased a new position in DoorDash, Inc. (NYSE:DASH) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 9,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,941,000.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tairen Capital Ltd bought a new position in DoorDash in the second quarter worth approximately $3,989,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its stake in shares of DoorDash by 1.3% in the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 922,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $189,968,000 after purchasing an additional 12,258 shares during the last quarter. Elite Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of DoorDash by 17.5% in the third quarter. Elite Wealth Management Inc. now owns 25,972 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,350,000 after purchasing an additional 3,862 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of DoorDash by 262.5% in the second quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 75,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,411,000 after purchasing an additional 54,458 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Diker Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of DoorDash in the second quarter worth approximately $8,917,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.44% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on DASH shares. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on DoorDash from $270.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Susquehanna decreased their price target on DoorDash from $260.00 to $145.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. DA Davidson decreased their price target on DoorDash from $210.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Friday. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their price target on DoorDash from $260.00 to $145.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Gordon Haskett raised DoorDash from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $230.00 to $217.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $181.11.

NYSE:DASH opened at $96.21 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -69.22 and a beta of -0.36. DoorDash, Inc. has a 52-week low of $91.96 and a 52-week high of $257.25. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $126.39 and a 200 day moving average of $173.62.

DoorDash (NYSE:DASH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported ($0.45) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by ($0.18). The company had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.28 billion. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned ($2.67) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that DoorDash, Inc. will post -0.77 earnings per share for the current year.

In other DoorDash news, CEO Tony Xu sold 80,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.31, for a total transaction of $12,344,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Stanley Tang sold 55,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.25, for a total value of $11,178,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 555,438 shares of company stock valued at $90,412,582 in the last three months. 15.54% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

DoorDash, Inc operates a logistics platform that connects merchants, consumers, and dashers in the United States and internationally. It operates DoorDash marketplace, which provides an array of services that enable merchants to solve mission-critical challenges, such as customer acquisition, delivery, insights and analytics, merchandising, payment processing, and customer support; and offers DoorDash Drive, a white-label logistics service; DoorDash Storefront that enables merchants to offer consumers on-demand access to e-commerce.

