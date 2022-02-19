Neuberger Berman Group LLC Purchases 3,116 Shares of Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV)

Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its stake in Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV) by 14.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,180 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,116 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC’s holdings in Live Nation Entertainment were worth $2,102,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LYV. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its position in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 12.8% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 30,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,641,000 after buying an additional 3,425 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 12,864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,127,000 after purchasing an additional 855 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 66.0% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 62,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,451,000 after purchasing an additional 24,753 shares in the last quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Live Nation Entertainment during the 2nd quarter valued at about $227,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 25.5% during the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE LYV opened at $117.44 on Friday. Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. has a 1-year low of $74.01 and a 1-year high of $127.75. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $113.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $102.57. The firm has a market cap of $26.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.03 and a beta of 1.32.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup upped their price target on Live Nation Entertainment from $98.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Live Nation Entertainment from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Live Nation Entertainment from $92.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Live Nation Entertainment from $112.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Finally, TheStreet raised Live Nation Entertainment from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Live Nation Entertainment presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $114.57.

Live Nation Entertainment Company Profile

Live Nation Entertainment, Inc operates as an entertainment company. The firm engages in producing, marketing, and selling live concerts for artists via its global concert pipe. It operates through the following segments: Concerts, Sponsorship and Advertising, and Ticketing. The Concerts segment is involved in the promotion of live music events in owned or operated venues and in rented third-party venues.

