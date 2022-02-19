Neuberger Berman Group LLC Sells 25,763 Shares of Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. (NYSE:ITUB)

Neuberger Berman Group LLC decreased its position in shares of Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. (NYSE:ITUB) by 7.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 332,815 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 25,763 shares during the quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC’s holdings in Itaú Unibanco were worth $1,754,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ITUB. Whitebox Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Itaú Unibanco during the 2nd quarter valued at $35,134,000. Dynamo Administracao de Recursos Ltda. lifted its stake in shares of Itaú Unibanco by 168.5% during the 3rd quarter. Dynamo Administracao de Recursos Ltda. now owns 9,045,623 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $47,670,000 after buying an additional 5,676,634 shares in the last quarter. SPX Equities Gestao de Recursos Ltda lifted its stake in Itaú Unibanco by 5,271.6% in the 3rd quarter. SPX Equities Gestao de Recursos Ltda now owns 5,781,272 shares of the bank’s stock worth $30,467,000 after purchasing an additional 5,673,646 shares in the last quarter. Cambiar Investors LLC lifted its stake in Itaú Unibanco by 44.9% in the 3rd quarter. Cambiar Investors LLC now owns 15,986,767 shares of the bank’s stock worth $84,250,000 after purchasing an additional 4,956,283 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Itaú Unibanco by 4,915.0% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 4,737,874 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $28,475,000 after buying an additional 4,643,400 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 7.65% of the company’s stock.

Get Itaú Unibanco alerts:

ITUB has been the topic of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Itaú Unibanco from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $5.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Itaú Unibanco in a research report on Monday, January 24th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $4.50 target price on the stock.

Shares of NYSE:ITUB opened at $5.06 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $49.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.92, a PEG ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 0.71. Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. has a 12 month low of $3.60 and a 12 month high of $6.76. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $4.24 and its 200 day moving average is $4.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 21st. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.002 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 22nd. This represents a $0.02 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.47%. Itaú Unibanco’s payout ratio is 5.88%.

About Itaú Unibanco

Itaú Unibanco Holding SA provides financial products and services to individual and corporate clients in Brazil and abroad. It operates through the following segments: Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Activities with the Market and Corporation. The Retail Banking segment includes credit cards, asset management, insurance, pension plan and capitalization products, and a variety of credit products and services for individuals and small companies.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Itaú Unibanco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Itaú Unibanco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.