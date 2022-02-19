New Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:NGD) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of New Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:NGD) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “New Gold Inc. is focused on the exploration and development of the Afton Copper-Gold Project, located 6 miles (10 km) west of Kamloops, British Columbia. “

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on NGD. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on New Gold in a report on Friday, December 24th. They set an outperform rating for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group cut New Gold from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. increased their target price on New Gold from C$2.00 to C$2.50 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut New Gold from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, National Bank Financial increased their target price on New Gold from C$2.50 to C$2.75 in a report on Friday, February 4th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $2.29.

Shares of New Gold stock opened at $1.99 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 2.38. The stock has a market cap of $1.36 billion, a PE ratio of -39.80, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.99. New Gold has a 12 month low of $1.01 and a 12 month high of $2.23.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of New Gold by 46.5% in the 4th quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 22,200 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 7,050 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in New Gold by 53.8% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 25,239 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 8,824 shares in the last quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC bought a new position in New Gold during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Gotham Asset Management LLC bought a new position in New Gold during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Monaco Asset Management SAM bought a new position in New Gold during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Institutional investors own 30.03% of the company’s stock.

New Gold Inc is a gold mining company, which is engaged in the operation, development and exploration of mineral properties. Its portfolio includes Rainy RIver, New Afton, and Cerro San Pedro. The company was founded on January 31, 1980 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

