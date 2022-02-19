New York Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:NYMT) Shares Sold by The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lowered its position in New York Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:NYMT) by 9.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 190,726 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 20,135 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned 0.05% of New York Mortgage Trust worth $812,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in New York Mortgage Trust by 29.4% in the 3rd quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 13,640 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 3,100 shares in the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC raised its stake in shares of New York Mortgage Trust by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 61,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $261,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp raised its stake in shares of New York Mortgage Trust by 28.1% in the 2nd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 20,504 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 4,498 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its stake in shares of New York Mortgage Trust by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 837,820 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,569,000 after purchasing an additional 5,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC raised its stake in shares of New York Mortgage Trust by 432.8% in the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 10,886 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 8,843 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.25% of the company’s stock.

NYMT opened at $3.60 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.20 and a beta of 1.85. New York Mortgage Trust, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $3.42 and a fifty-two week high of $4.93. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $3.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.06. The company has a quick ratio of 18.94, a current ratio of 18.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 25th. Investors of record on Monday, December 27th were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 23rd. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.11%. New York Mortgage Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 80.00%.

NYMT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. TheStreet lowered shares of New York Mortgage Trust from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of New York Mortgage Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, New York Mortgage Trust presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.08.

New York Mortgage Trust, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, investment, finance and management of mortgage-related and residential housing-related assets. Its objective is to deliver long-term stable distributions to its stockholders over changing economic conditions through a combination of net interest margin and capital gains from a diversified investment portfolio.

