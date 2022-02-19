NexPoint Real Estate Finance, Inc. (NREF) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.50 on March 31st

NexPoint Real Estate Finance, Inc. (NYSE:NREF) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, February 17th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.50 per share on Thursday, March 31st. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.85%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. This is an increase from NexPoint Real Estate Finance’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48.

NexPoint Real Estate Finance has a dividend payout ratio of 101.1% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Research analysts expect NexPoint Real Estate Finance to earn $2.12 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.90 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 89.6%.

Shares of NREF opened at $20.30 on Friday. NexPoint Real Estate Finance has a 12 month low of $17.84 and a 12 month high of $23.97. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $19.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.65. The company has a current ratio of 904.42, a quick ratio of 904.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.85. The firm has a market cap of $185.99 million, a PE ratio of 4.69 and a beta of 2.10.

NexPoint Real Estate Finance (NYSE:NREF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 17th. The company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.07. NexPoint Real Estate Finance had a return on equity of 7.82% and a net margin of 100.98%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.54 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that NexPoint Real Estate Finance will post 2.04 EPS for the current year.

NREF has been the subject of several analyst reports. Raymond James increased their price objective on NexPoint Real Estate Finance from $22.50 to $23.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded NexPoint Real Estate Finance from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of NexPoint Real Estate Finance by 175.3% during the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 10,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $204,000 after buying an additional 6,756 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of NexPoint Real Estate Finance by 26.3% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 147,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,833,000 after buying an additional 30,654 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of NexPoint Real Estate Finance by 201.9% during the 4th quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 34,998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $674,000 after buying an additional 23,406 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of NexPoint Real Estate Finance by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 37,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $727,000 after buying an additional 589 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of NexPoint Real Estate Finance by 2,493.5% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 1,546 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.51% of the company’s stock.

NexPoint Real Estate Finance Company Profile

NexPoint Real Estate Finance, Inc operates as a real estate finance company in the United States. It focuses on originating, structuring, and investing in first mortgage loans, mezzanine loans, preferred equity, and preferred stock, as well as multifamily commercial mortgage backed securities securitizations.

