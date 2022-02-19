NexPoint Real Estate Finance (NYSE:NREF) Issues Earnings Results

NexPoint Real Estate Finance (NYSE:NREF) announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.07, MarketWatch Earnings reports. NexPoint Real Estate Finance had a return on equity of 7.82% and a net margin of 100.98%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.54 EPS.

NREF stock opened at $20.30 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 904.42, a quick ratio of 904.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.85. The company has a market capitalization of $185.99 million, a PE ratio of 4.69 and a beta of 2.10. NexPoint Real Estate Finance has a 12-month low of $17.84 and a 12-month high of $23.97. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $19.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.65.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.85%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. This is an increase from NexPoint Real Estate Finance’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. NexPoint Real Estate Finance’s payout ratio is currently 43.88%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NREF. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in NexPoint Real Estate Finance by 2,493.5% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,546 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in NexPoint Real Estate Finance by 2,675.0% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 3,317 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in NexPoint Real Estate Finance by 175.3% during the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 10,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $204,000 after purchasing an additional 6,756 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in NexPoint Real Estate Finance during the 3rd quarter worth about $226,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp purchased a new stake in NexPoint Real Estate Finance during the 4th quarter worth about $269,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.51% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Raymond James upped their price target on NexPoint Real Estate Finance from $22.50 to $23.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised NexPoint Real Estate Finance from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th.

NexPoint Real Estate Finance, Inc operates as a real estate finance company in the United States. It focuses on originating, structuring, and investing in first mortgage loans, mezzanine loans, preferred equity, and preferred stock, as well as multifamily commercial mortgage backed securities securitizations.

