NEXT.coin (NEXT) Market Cap Hits $1.22 Million

NEXT.coin (CURRENCY:NEXT) traded flat against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on February 19th. One NEXT.coin coin can now be bought for about $0.20 or 0.00000337 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, NEXT.coin has traded flat against the US dollar. NEXT.coin has a market cap of $1.22 million and $77,002.00 worth of NEXT.coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40,128.28 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $311.96 or 0.00777405 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $87.58 or 0.00218244 BTC.

Ultra (UOS) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.18 or 0.00002932 BTC.

Alitas (ALT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.35 or 0.00010852 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00002419 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000801 BTC.

Steem Dollars (SBD) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.33 or 0.00010796 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.14 or 0.00005323 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $8.15 or 0.00020314 BTC.

NEXT.coin Profile

NEXT.coin (NEXT) is a PoS/PoW coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 15th, 2017. NEXT.coin’s total supply is 16,788,346 coins and its circulating supply is 6,228,754 coins. NEXT.coin’s official website is next.exchange . NEXT.coin’s official message board is medium.com/nextexchange . NEXT.coin’s official Twitter account is @NextExchange

According to CryptoCompare, “Next.exchange token (NEXT) is an ERC-20 compliant token built on the Ethereum blockchain. NEXT will benefit the token holders by giving them early access to ICO listings, consultations and access to a referral program on the Next.exchange, a stock exchange committed to offering alternative financing and non-banking asset management. “

NEXT.coin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NEXT.coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade NEXT.coin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase NEXT.coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

