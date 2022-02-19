NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) Price Target Lowered to $88.00 at Morgan Stanley

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) had its price target lowered by Morgan Stanley from $90.00 to $88.00 in a report released on Friday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has an equal weight rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on NextEra Energy from $104.00 to $102.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on NextEra Energy from $89.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, Mizuho reduced their target price on NextEra Energy from $91.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $89.57.

Shares of NEE stock opened at $74.15 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $145.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.30. NextEra Energy has a one year low of $68.33 and a one year high of $93.73. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $83.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $83.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 0.44.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last issued its earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The utilities provider reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $5.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.79 billion. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 11.10% and a net margin of 20.93%. NextEra Energy’s quarterly revenue was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.40 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that NextEra Energy will post 2.8 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.425 per share. This is a positive change from NextEra Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.29%. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 85.08%.

In other news, CEO Eric E. Silagy sold 62,480 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.00, for a total value of $5,435,760.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Miguel Arechabala sold 22,272 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.00, for a total value of $1,937,664.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have acquired 73,691 shares of company stock valued at $5,648,077 and have sold 96,903 shares valued at $8,470,538. Corporate insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in NextEra Energy by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 31,922,835 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,971,390,000 after purchasing an additional 796,968 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in NextEra Energy by 0.9% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 15,144,295 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,189,130,000 after purchasing an additional 135,167 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its position in NextEra Energy by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 15,077,243 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,407,611,000 after purchasing an additional 484,081 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in NextEra Energy by 18.0% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 14,252,869 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,119,135,000 after purchasing an additional 2,177,066 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in NextEra Energy by 2.8% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 12,037,315 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $945,170,000 after purchasing an additional 327,816 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.02% of the company’s stock.

NextEra Energy Company Profile

NextEra Energy, Inc is an electric power and energy infrastructure company. It operates through the following segments: FPL & NEER. The FPL segment engages primarily in the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electric energy in Florida. The NEER segment produces electricity from clean and renewable sources, including wind and solar.

