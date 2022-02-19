NiSource (NYSE:NI) Downgraded by UBS Group

UBS Group cut shares of NiSource (NYSE:NI) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have $31.00 price objective on the utilities provider’s stock, up from their previous price objective of $29.00.

NI has been the subject of several other research reports. Evercore ISI raised shares of NiSource from an in-line rating to an outperform rating and upped their price objective for the company from $27.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. TheStreet upgraded shares of NiSource from a c rating to a b- rating in a report on Monday, December 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $29.33.

Shares of NYSE NI opened at $28.45 on Tuesday. NiSource has a 12-month low of $21.11 and a 12-month high of $30.19. The stock has a market cap of $11.17 billion, a PE ratio of 25.18, a P/E/G ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89. The company has a 50-day moving average of $27.89 and a 200 day moving average of $25.95.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 18th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 8th were issued a $0.235 dividend. This is a positive change from NiSource’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.30%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 7th. NiSource’s dividend payout ratio is currently 83.19%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NI. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in NiSource by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 50,054,825 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,212,825,000 after buying an additional 3,462,455 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in NiSource by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 22,222,148 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $613,554,000 after buying an additional 389,243 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in NiSource by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 18,413,687 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $508,402,000 after buying an additional 299,038 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in NiSource by 56.7% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 10,159,143 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $280,495,000 after buying an additional 3,676,623 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in NiSource by 109.4% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 8,797,540 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $242,901,000 after buying an additional 4,595,568 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.34% of the company’s stock.

NiSource Company Profile

NiSource, Inc is a holding company, which engages in energy solutions. Through its subsidiaries, it provides natural gas, electricity, and other products and services. It operates through the following segments: Gas Distribution Operations and Electric Operations. The Gas Distribution Operations segment focuses in the natural gas service and transportation for residential, commercial, and industrial customers.

