Nisun International Enterprise Development Group Co., Ltd (NASDAQ:NISN) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Nisun International Enterprise Development Group Co., Ltd (NASDAQ:NISN) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 265,100 shares, a decrease of 15.7% from the January 15th total of 314,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 394,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.7 days. Approximately 1.4% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Shares of NASDAQ:NISN traded down $0.12 during trading on Friday, reaching $0.81. 158,489 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 309,977. The company’s 50 day moving average is $2.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.19. Nisun International Enterprise Development Group has a 52 week low of $0.80 and a 52 week high of $20.25.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nisun International Enterprise Development Group during the 4th quarter valued at $47,000. Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in shares of Nisun International Enterprise Development Group during the 1st quarter valued at $54,000. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nisun International Enterprise Development Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $120,000. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Nisun International Enterprise Development Group by 21.5% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 14,393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,000 after acquiring an additional 2,549 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Nisun International Enterprise Development Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $243,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.31% of the company’s stock.

Nisun International Enterprise Development Group Co, Ltd (NASDAQ: NISN) is a technology-driven, integrated supply chain solutions provider focused on transforming the corporate finance industry. Leveraging its rich industry experience, Nisun is dedicated to providing professional supply chain solutions to Chinese and foreign enterprises and financial institutions.

