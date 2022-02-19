nLIGHT (NASDAQ:LASR) Price Target Lowered to $38.00 at DA Davidson

nLIGHT (NASDAQ:LASR) had its price target decreased by DA Davidson from $48.00 to $38.00 in a research note released on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

LASR has been the topic of a number of other reports. Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on nLIGHT from $35.00 to $21.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Craig Hallum downgraded nLIGHT from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $18.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research raised nLIGHT from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Raymond James cut their price objective on nLIGHT from $50.00 to $40.00 and set a strong-buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $31.00.

Get nLIGHT alerts:

LASR opened at $15.31 on Friday. nLIGHT has a fifty-two week low of $13.85 and a fifty-two week high of $46.45. The business has a 50-day moving average of $22.01 and a 200-day moving average of $25.51. The company has a market capitalization of $672.43 million, a PE ratio of -24.69 and a beta of 2.31.

nLIGHT (NASDAQ:LASR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.16. nLIGHT had a negative return on equity of 7.97% and a negative net margin of 9.48%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.10) earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that nLIGHT will post -0.59 earnings per share for the current year.

In other nLIGHT news, CFO Ran Bareket sold 7,149 shares of nLIGHT stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.98, for a total value of $192,880.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 24,427 shares of company stock worth $609,337. Company insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in LASR. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of nLIGHT during the 1st quarter worth approximately $379,000. Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in shares of nLIGHT by 24.5% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 6,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $236,000 after purchasing an additional 1,280 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of nLIGHT by 74.2% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 154,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,608,000 after purchasing an additional 65,846 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of nLIGHT by 17.0% during the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 11,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $400,000 after purchasing an additional 1,604 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of nLIGHT by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,790,627 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,524,000 after purchasing an additional 176,148 shares in the last quarter. 90.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

nLIGHT Company Profile

nLIGHT, Inc develops and manufactures semiconductor and fiber lasers components. Its products include semiconductor lasers, fiber lasers and optical fibers. It operates through the following segments: Laser Products and Advanced Development. The Laser Products segment includes products such as fiber lasers, diodes, complete laser systems and components.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for nLIGHT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for nLIGHT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.