North European Oil Royalty Trust (NYSE:NRT) Short Interest Update

North European Oil Royalty Trust (NYSE:NRT) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 16,300 shares, a decrease of 22.4% from the January 15th total of 21,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 47,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days. Approximately 0.2% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Shares of North European Oil Royalty Trust stock opened at $12.52 on Friday. North European Oil Royalty Trust has a 12-month low of $3.75 and a 12-month high of $14.05. The stock has a market cap of $115.06 million, a PE ratio of 26.64 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a 50-day moving average of $11.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.39.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 11th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 10th. This is a boost from North European Oil Royalty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.99%. North European Oil Royalty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 212.77%.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of North European Oil Royalty Trust from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th.

In related news, insider Robert P. Adelman sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.41, for a total transaction of $45,640.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in North European Oil Royalty Trust stock. ARS Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of North European Oil Royalty Trust (NYSE:NRT) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 11,000 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $117,000. ARS Investment Partners LLC owned approximately 0.12% of North European Oil Royalty Trust at the end of the most recent reporting period.

North European Oil Royalty Trust Company Profile

North European Oil Royalty Trust operates as a grantor trust, which engages in holding overriding royalty rights, covering gas and oil production in certain concessions and leases in the Federal Republic of Germany. The company was founded on September 10, 1975 and is headquartered in Keene, NJ.

