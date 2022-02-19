Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC) Stake Raised by MML Investors Services LLC

MML Investors Services LLC boosted its holdings in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC) by 10.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,738 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,407 shares during the quarter. MML Investors Services LLC’s holdings in Northrop Grumman were worth $5,308,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Northrop Grumman during the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Northrop Grumman during the 3rd quarter worth about $38,000. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new stake in Northrop Grumman during the 3rd quarter worth about $40,000. Independence Bank of Kentucky acquired a new stake in Northrop Grumman during the 3rd quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, D Orazio & Associates Inc. raised its holdings in Northrop Grumman by 96.0% during the 3rd quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 147 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.06% of the company’s stock.

Get Northrop Grumman alerts:

In other news, VP Mary D. Petryszyn sold 168 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $384.99, for a total transaction of $64,678.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Mark A. Caylor sold 427 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $363.54, for a total value of $155,231.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,517 shares of company stock valued at $585,944 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

NOC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Wolfe Research cut Northrop Grumman from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. UBS Group lowered their target price on Northrop Grumman from $380.00 to $350.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Vertical Research cut Northrop Grumman from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Susquehanna lifted their target price on Northrop Grumman from $416.00 to $437.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Northrop Grumman from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $412.18.

Shares of NYSE NOC opened at $391.25 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $61.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.97, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.84. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $387.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $373.17. Northrop Grumman Co. has a 52 week low of $291.60 and a 52 week high of $408.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.30.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The aerospace company reported $6.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.96 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $8.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9 billion. Northrop Grumman had a return on equity of 35.83% and a net margin of 19.64%. The company’s revenue was down 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $6.59 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Northrop Grumman Co. will post 24.85 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 28th will be given a dividend of $1.57 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 25th. This represents a $6.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.61%. Northrop Grumman’s payout ratio is currently 14.40%.

Northrop Grumman Company Profile

Northrop Grumman Corp. engages in the provision of advanced aircraft systems. It operates through the following segments: Aeronautics Systems, Defense Systems, Mission Systems, and Space Systems. The Aeronautics Systems segment is involved in the design, development, production, integration, sustainment, and modernization of advanced aircraft systems for the U.S.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Northrop Grumman Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northrop Grumman and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.