Novo Integrated Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVOS) Short Interest Up 29.9% in January

Novo Integrated Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVOS) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 69,000 shares, an increase of 29.9% from the January 15th total of 53,100 shares. Approximately 0.8% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 71,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.0 days.

NASDAQ:NVOS opened at $1.40 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $40.17 million and a PE ratio of -6.09. Novo Integrated Sciences has a 12 month low of $1.02 and a 12 month high of $14.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $1.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.60.

Get Novo Integrated Sciences alerts:

Novo Integrated Sciences (NASDAQ:NVOS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, December 14th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Novo Integrated Sciences had a negative return on equity of 13.07% and a negative net margin of 53.32%. The company had revenue of $2.69 million for the quarter.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Novo Integrated Sciences during the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Novo Integrated Sciences during the second quarter worth approximately $49,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Novo Integrated Sciences during the second quarter worth approximately $111,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Novo Integrated Sciences during the second quarter worth approximately $122,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in shares of Novo Integrated Sciences during the second quarter worth approximately $288,000. Institutional investors own 1.51% of the company’s stock.

Novo Integrated Sciences Company Profile

Novo Integrated Sciences, Inc engages in the provision of medical services. The firm offers specialized physiotherapy, chiropractic care, occupational therapy, eldercare, laser therapeutics, massage therapy, acupuncture, chiropodist, neurological functions, kinesiology and dental services. Its multi-disciplinary healthcare services and protocols are directed at assessment, treatment, management, rehabilitation, and prevention through its clinics, affiliate clinics, retirement homes, and long-term facilities.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Novo Integrated Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Novo Integrated Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.