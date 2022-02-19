Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:NUS) Forecasted to Post Q1 2022 Earnings of $0.75 Per Share

Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:NUS) – Investment analysts at DA Davidson issued their Q1 2022 EPS estimates for shares of Nu Skin Enterprises in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, February 17th. DA Davidson analyst L. Weiser anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.75 for the quarter. DA Davidson currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Nu Skin Enterprises’ FY2022 earnings at $4.38 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $4.60 EPS.

Nu Skin Enterprises (NYSE:NUS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $673.44 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $655.93 million. Nu Skin Enterprises had a return on equity of 25.41% and a net margin of 8.30%. Nu Skin Enterprises’s revenue was down 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.40 EPS.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Citigroup lifted their target price on Nu Skin Enterprises from $43.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Nu Skin Enterprises from $61.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Thursday. StockNews.com downgraded Nu Skin Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. TheStreet raised Nu Skin Enterprises from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Nu Skin Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $53.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, January 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Nu Skin Enterprises presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $60.50.

NYSE NUS opened at $53.58 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.09 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $51.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $47.49. Nu Skin Enterprises has a 1-year low of $39.40 and a 1-year high of $62.70.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Nu Skin Enterprises by 66.6% in the fourth quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 758 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 303 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in Nu Skin Enterprises in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in Nu Skin Enterprises by 47.1% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 342 shares during the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Nu Skin Enterprises by 216.9% in the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 1,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after buying an additional 1,280 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gladius Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Nu Skin Enterprises in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $98,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.14% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Andrew D. Lipman sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.50, for a total transaction of $50,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 28th will be given a dividend of $0.385 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 25th. This is an increase from Nu Skin Enterprises’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. This represents a $1.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.87%. Nu Skin Enterprises’s payout ratio is currently 34.31%.

About Nu Skin Enterprises

Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc develops and distributes personal care products and nutritional supplements. The firm engages in the provision of beauty and wellness products and solutions. Its brands include Nu Skin and Pharmanex. The company was founded by Blake M. Roney, Sandra N. Tillotson, and Steven J.

