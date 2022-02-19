Nu Skin Enterprises (NYSE:NUS) Issues Q1 2022 Earnings Guidance

Nu Skin Enterprises (NYSE:NUS) issued an update on its first quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.650-$0.750 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.820. The company issued revenue guidance of $560 million-$590 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $618.65 million.Nu Skin Enterprises also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $4.050-$4.450 EPS.

Shares of NUS stock traded down $1.41 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $53.58. 554,796 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 878,831. The business’s fifty day moving average is $51.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $47.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 0.88. Nu Skin Enterprises has a 12-month low of $39.40 and a 12-month high of $62.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.09 and a beta of 1.24.

Nu Skin Enterprises (NYSE:NUS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.16. Nu Skin Enterprises had a net margin of 8.30% and a return on equity of 25.41%. The firm had revenue of $673.44 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $655.93 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.40 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Nu Skin Enterprises will post 3.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 9th. Investors of record on Monday, February 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.385 per share. This represents a $1.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.87%. This is a positive change from Nu Skin Enterprises’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 25th. Nu Skin Enterprises’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.31%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on NUS shares. DA Davidson upped their target price on shares of Nu Skin Enterprises from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday. TheStreet raised Nu Skin Enterprises from a c+ rating to a b rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Nu Skin Enterprises from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $53.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, January 28th. StockNews.com downgraded Nu Skin Enterprises from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on Nu Skin Enterprises from $43.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $60.50.

In other news, Director Andrew D. Lipman sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.50, for a total transaction of $50,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 4.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NUS. Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new position in Nu Skin Enterprises in the third quarter worth $208,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Nu Skin Enterprises in the fourth quarter worth $455,000. Allstate Corp raised its position in Nu Skin Enterprises by 12.4% in the fourth quarter. Allstate Corp now owns 15,684 shares of the company’s stock worth $796,000 after acquiring an additional 1,733 shares in the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in Nu Skin Enterprises by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 33,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,703,000 after acquiring an additional 1,401 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its position in Nu Skin Enterprises by 13.3% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 42,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,737,000 after acquiring an additional 5,040 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.14% of the company’s stock.

Nu Skin Enterprises Company Profile

Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc develops and distributes personal care products and nutritional supplements. The firm engages in the provision of beauty and wellness products and solutions. Its brands include Nu Skin and Pharmanex. The company was founded by Blake M. Roney, Sandra N. Tillotson, and Steven J.

