Nu Skin Enterprises (NYSE:NUS) PT Raised to $75.00

Nu Skin Enterprises (NYSE:NUS) had its price target lifted by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from $61.00 to $75.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. Jefferies Financial Group’s target price indicates a potential upside of 39.98% from the company’s current price. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Nu Skin Enterprises’ Q1 2022 earnings at $0.71 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $1.31 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.78 EPS and Q2 2023 earnings at $1.38 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on NUS. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Nu Skin Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $53.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Nu Skin Enterprises from $43.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. DA Davidson boosted their price target on shares of Nu Skin Enterprises from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Nu Skin Enterprises from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Nu Skin Enterprises presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $60.50.

Shares of NYSE NUS opened at $53.58 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $2.67 billion, a PE ratio of 12.09 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Nu Skin Enterprises has a 1-year low of $39.40 and a 1-year high of $62.70. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $51.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $47.49.

Nu Skin Enterprises (NYSE:NUS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $673.44 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $655.93 million. Nu Skin Enterprises had a net margin of 8.30% and a return on equity of 25.41%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.40 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Nu Skin Enterprises will post 3.98 EPS for the current year.

In other Nu Skin Enterprises news, Director Andrew D. Lipman sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.50, for a total value of $50,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 4.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,893,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $238,516,000 after purchasing an additional 46,186 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,855,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $331,701,000 after purchasing an additional 416,378 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,450,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,638,000 after purchasing an additional 264,454 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,770,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,130,000 after purchasing an additional 92,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises by 19.9% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,620,462 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,799,000 after purchasing an additional 269,360 shares in the last quarter. 79.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc develops and distributes personal care products and nutritional supplements. The firm engages in the provision of beauty and wellness products and solutions. Its brands include Nu Skin and Pharmanex. The company was founded by Blake M. Roney, Sandra N. Tillotson, and Steven J.

