Nucor (NYSE:NUE) Given New $120.00 Price Target at The Goldman Sachs Group

Nucor (NYSE:NUE) had its price target increased by The Goldman Sachs Group from $114.00 to $120.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The Goldman Sachs Group currently has a neutral rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

NUE has been the subject of a number of other reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Nucor from $107.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Nucor from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $121.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Citigroup downgraded Nucor from a buy rating to a neutral rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $105.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Wolfe Research cut shares of Nucor from a peer perform rating to an underperform rating and set a $102.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Nucor has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $118.08.

NYSE:NUE opened at $122.93 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $35.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.26 and a beta of 1.42. Nucor has a one year low of $56.73 and a one year high of $128.81. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $111.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $110.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 2.48.

Nucor (NYSE:NUE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The basic materials company reported $7.97 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $7.83 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $10.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.45 billion. Nucor had a return on equity of 51.41% and a net margin of 18.71%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 97.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.34 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Nucor will post 15.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st were issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 30th. This is a boost from Nucor’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. Nucor’s payout ratio is 8.55%.

Nucor announced that its board has authorized a share buyback plan on Thursday, December 2nd that allows the company to buyback $4.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the basic materials company to reacquire up to 13% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, CEO Leon J. Topalian sold 8,000 shares of Nucor stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.62, for a total transaction of $924,960.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NUE. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Nucor in the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Nucor in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Consolidated Planning Corp acquired a new position in Nucor in the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. Rational Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Nucor in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Nvwm LLC grew its position in Nucor by 312.7% during the 4th quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 260 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.28% of the company’s stock.

Nucor Company Profile

Nucor Corp. engages in the manufacturing of steel and steel products. It operates through the following segments: Steel Mills, Steel Products, and Raw Materials. The Steel Mills segment consists of carbon and alloy steel in sheet, bars, structural and plate, steel trading businesses, rebar distribution businesses, and Nucor’s equity method investments.

