Nutrien (NYSE:NTR) Given a $95.00 Price Target at Raymond James

Raymond James set a $95.00 price objective on Nutrien (NYSE:NTR) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Nutrien’s Q4 2021 earnings at $2.32 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $5.87 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $2.46 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $4.39 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $2.28 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.76 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $10.89 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $7.23 EPS.

NTR has been the subject of several other research reports. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Nutrien from $88.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Nutrien in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They set a neutral rating and a $80.00 price target for the company. Barclays set a $84.00 price target on shares of Nutrien and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Nutrien from $75.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $85.00 price objective on shares of Nutrien in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $81.50.

Get Nutrien alerts:

NTR stock opened at $75.78 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $72.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $68.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Nutrien has a 52-week low of $52.28 and a 52-week high of $78.76. The firm has a market cap of $41.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.14, a PEG ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 0.91.

Nutrien (NYSE:NTR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported $2.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.25 by $0.22. Nutrien had a net margin of 9.26% and a return on equity of 9.98%. The firm had revenue of $7.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.53 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.24 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 83.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Nutrien will post 5.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.53%. This is a boost from Nutrien’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. Nutrien’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.46%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of NTR. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Nutrien during the 4th quarter worth approximately $381,254,000. FIL Ltd boosted its position in shares of Nutrien by 25.5% during the 3rd quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 14,952,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $970,484,000 after purchasing an additional 3,041,113 shares during the period. Dodge & Cox boosted its position in shares of Nutrien by 14.5% during the 2nd quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 15,998,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $969,661,000 after purchasing an additional 2,026,145 shares during the period. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd boosted its position in shares of Nutrien by 61.7% during the 4th quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 4,563,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $343,147,000 after purchasing an additional 1,741,558 shares during the period. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its position in Nutrien by 407.9% in the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 1,534,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,784,000 after buying an additional 1,232,290 shares during the period. 62.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Nutrien Company Profile

Nutrien Ltd. is a crop nutrient company, which engages in the production and distribution of products for agricultural, industrial, and feed customer. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Potash, Nitrogen, and Phosphate. The Retail segment distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seed, and merchandise.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Nutrien Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nutrien and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.