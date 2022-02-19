Nutrien (NYSE:NTR) Price Target Increased to $92.00 by Analysts at Barclays

Nutrien (NYSE:NTR) had its price target lifted by Barclays from $84.00 to $92.00 in a report published on Friday, Analyst Price Targets reports. Barclays currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on NTR. Royal Bank of Canada set a $85.00 target price on Nutrien in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Nutrien from $75.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday. Atlantic Securities upgraded shares of Nutrien from an underweight rating to a neutral rating and raised their price target for the stock from $68.00 to $79.00 in a research note on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus set a $85.00 price target on shares of Nutrien in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, TD Securities raised their price target on shares of Nutrien from $76.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $81.50.

NTR stock opened at $75.78 on Friday. Nutrien has a twelve month low of $52.28 and a twelve month high of $78.76. The company has a market cap of $41.78 billion, a PE ratio of 19.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 0.91. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $72.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $68.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Nutrien (NYSE:NTR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported $2.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.25 by $0.22. Nutrien had a return on equity of 9.98% and a net margin of 9.26%. The business had revenue of $7.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.53 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.24 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 83.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Nutrien will post 5.9 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st will be given a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.53%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. This is a boost from Nutrien’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. Nutrien’s payout ratio is 46.46%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Van Strum & Towne Inc. raised its position in Nutrien by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Van Strum & Towne Inc. now owns 11,846 shares of the company’s stock worth $891,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Argent Trust Co raised its position in Nutrien by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Argent Trust Co now owns 6,381 shares of the company’s stock worth $480,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Nutrien by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $317,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Ayalon Holdings Ltd. raised its position in Nutrien by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Ayalon Holdings Ltd. now owns 19,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,338,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in Nutrien by 57.4% in the 4th quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. now owns 417 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.09% of the company’s stock.

Nutrien Ltd. is a crop nutrient company, which engages in the production and distribution of products for agricultural, industrial, and feed customer. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Potash, Nitrogen, and Phosphate. The Retail segment distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seed, and merchandise.

